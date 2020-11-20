Jonathan Pollard's lawyers: all restrictions lifted, parole terminated

Jonathan Pollard's parole was terminated and all restrictions were lifted, his attorneys said in a statement on Friday.Pollard, a former a former intelligence analyst for the US, was detained in 1985 for spying for and providing top-secret intelligence to Israel. "The US Parole Commission has issued a certificate terminating parole and lifting all parole restrictions on our pro bono client Jonathan J. Pollard," the statement by Pollard's lawyers, Eliot Lauer and Jacques Semmelman, read.
On November 15, 2015, Jonathan Pollard was released on parole after serving 30 years of a life sentence for spying on the US on Israel’s behalf. He is the only American in US history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally, and the only one to serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime.
His parole restrictions were set to expire Friday, but as of Thursday he was still unaware whether he would be allowed to move to Israel or if his harsh parole restrictions would be renewed.His restrictions included required him to wear an electronic GPS ankle bracelet at all times, to be subjected to unfettered monitoring and inspection of his computers and prevent him from leaving his New York home before 7 am or returning after 7 pm.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}