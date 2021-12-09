Jordan pulls controversial Palestinian film from awards after outrage

Following a wave of controversy, Jordan has decided to pull the Palestinian film Princess "out of respect to the families," Jordanian news outlets reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Palestinians expressed outrage over the film, which tells the story of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl who was conceived with the smuggled sperm of her father, a security prisoner held by Israel. The Royal Film Commission of Jordan, which is responsible for film submissions for awards, made the announcement.

The girl, Amira, was raised believing that she was conceived in this unconventional manner. She later discovered that her father’s semen had been replaced with that of an Israeli prison guard.

According to Palestinian sources, over the past decade, more than 100 children have been conceived using smuggled sperm from security prisons.

The film was shot in Jordan and is coproduced by Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinians.

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.