"I intend on extending the special budget for handicapped people that was given in 2020 during 2021 as well, similar to the agreement reached in 2020 that included providing a budget of NIS 1 billion," Katz said."Even during this challenging situation of an extended budget, we are providing NIS 500 million for continuing the special grant, until the state budget is approved," he added.

The decision is now subject to approval by the Justice Ministry.

The special budget for handicapped people will be renewed for 2021, Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday evening, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication reported.