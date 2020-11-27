Katz announces new budget to open marketplaces under corona regulations

Finance Minister Israel Katz announced a special plan to help protect Israel's markets and allow them to return to activity while maintaining coronavirus regulations. As part of the plan, NIS 10 million will be allocated for this purpose.Katz visited Machane Yehuda market on Friday, accompanied by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and the Chairwoman of Machane Yehuda Merchants, Tali Friedman, and spoke with the local merchants."I see great importance in the activity of markets during this time," said Katz explaining that it is the reason he decided to form a special plan for the markets.Friedman called on Israelis to come to the market saying that they should "enjoy the fresh, tasty produce and the amazing pastoral atmosphere that only markets can offer."