BREAKING NEWS

Katz denies changes to 'Check for Every Citizen' plan

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 28, 2020 15:07
Finance Minister Israel Katz denied on Tuesday earlier reports that the "Check for Every Citizen" plan was changed to include further benefits to families with four and five children. 
"I didn't speak to anyone nor announced a change in what the government submitted," Katz told the Knesset Finance Committee."I am here to listen. I will hear the committee with an open heart and a willing mind," he added. 
Likud MK Miki Zohar went beyond earlier reports, which claimed benefits would be halted after the fifth child, and offered to give NIS 100 per each additional child to families who have up to 10 children. 
Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich said that "a Jewish state should encourage child-birth." 
The offered plan is not limited to Jewish citizens of the country and would extend benefits to all citizens regardless of their faith. 
