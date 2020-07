The no-confidence vote, "failure of the coronavirus government and the loss of control over the infection rate," submitted by Yesh Atid-Telem, was rejected: 34 supported, 51 opposed. Another no-confidence vote, submitted by Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu was rejected as well: 28 supported, 52 opposed. The vote "Netanyahu-Ganz government is turning Israel into an autocratic country," submitted by the Joint List was the last to be rejected: 25 supported, 52 opposed.