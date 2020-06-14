Knesset Speaker Levin appoints new Knesset director-general

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced on Sunday that he had decided to appoint Samy Backalash as the new director-general of the Knesset in place of Albert Sakharovich, who served in the post for four years under three Knesset speakers.Backalash, 60, was born in Uruguay, and has many years of experience in management roles and has served on the boards of directors of many companies and non-profit organizations. He also had his own consulting firm Levin said he was sure that Backalesh's experience would serve the Knesset well.