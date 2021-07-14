The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Knesset to implement new restrictions following COVID outbreak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 14, 2021 20:00
Following the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Israel, new restrictions will been put in place in the Knesset starting from Monday, the Knesset spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
As part of the new restrictions, the Knesset will no longer allow for tours or invited visitors until further notice. In addition, any events taking place in the Knesset are cancelled. The statement did note, however, that specific individual cases may be approved by the Speaker of the Knesset or by the director-general.
In accordance with PM Bennett's press conference on Wednesday, wearing masks inside the Knesset premises is mandatory and will be enforced.
The Knesset spokesperson has also announced a limit of 10 outsiders who can be invited to a Knesset discussion and the same limit for MK's invited visitors.
A ban on every child under the age of 16 will also be implemented in the Knesset, starting on Monday.


Tags Knesset Coronavirus COVID-19
