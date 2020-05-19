Kochavi: The enemy spread rockets in villages, making them targets

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday that “the enemy chose to spread missiles and rockets in its villages, and in doing so turned them into military targets.” Kochavi was speaking during an official ceremony for outgoing Home Front Command head Major-General Tamir Yadai.



“When the Israeli home front is threatened by thousands of missiles and rockets we will not hesitate to strike with force to thwart these threats,” he said.



Brigadier-General Uri Gordin, who was promoted to the rank of major-general, will lead the Home Front Command.