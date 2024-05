Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq spoke of ending the war as a starting point for ensuing hostage negotiations, Ynet reported on Sunday.

However, when referring to the renewal of hostage negotiations, he said, "We have not received anything from the mediators. What is clearly required is a permanent end to the war in the entire Gaza Strip, not just in Rafah. This is what our people are waiting for, and this is our starting point."