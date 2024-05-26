Sky News mistakenly claims no rocket fired from Gaza in months, fixes error

Following the large barrage of rockets targetting Tel Aviv and central Israel for the first time in months on Sunday, Sky News mistakenly reported that the attack was "the first attack on Israel from Gaza in months."

This statement was not accurate, as Hamas has been firing rockets continuously at other areas in Israel.

Sky News has since updated its report to specify that the attack was the first rock attack on Tel Aviv in months, clarifying that "air raid sirens have not been heard in the city for some time."