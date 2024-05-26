'Netanyahu helping to spread messages and calls for anarchy,' says Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office accused Yair Lapid of spreading fake news after the opposition leader told Ynet that the prime minister was attempting to amplify incitement to anarchy.

"The video inciting rebellion is not accidental," Lapid said. "Netanyahu is helping to spread messages and calls for anarchy."

Netanyahu responded to Lapid's comments, stating, "Instead of spreading more fake news about the prime minister, Yair Lapid should condemn insubordination from all sides, as the prime minister consistently does," Ynet quoted the prime minister as saying.

Lapid then wrote on X that "Netanyahu continues to spread horrific lies over 'subordination from either side' which never occurred...[he is doing this] so we would forget that the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust happened under his watch.

"We have all grown tired of his methods: The biased journalists and machine of lies spread misinformation. He is not tricking anyone." Lapid added that Israel "cannot win the war with Netanyahu...he must go."