Senior Palestinian official: Ongoing talks on Palestinian management of Gaza crossings - report

There are new discussions on the management of the Gaza Strip border crossings, such as the Palestinian Authority or another third party taking control, Ynet reported, citing the Arab World Press (AWP).

The senior official told AWP, "A careful and detailed discussion is taking place between the US, Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, and Israel regarding official Palestinian management of border crossings in the Gaza Strip, with the possibility of a third-party or with an Egyptian-Palestinian agreement."

The official noted that such discussions mainly applied to the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossing, as well as other crossings in northern Gaza, that seek to "Facilitate the entry of goods and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and the movement of people."