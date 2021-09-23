Kol Torah rosh yeshiva Avraham Erlanger in serious condition with COVID

Rabbi Avraham Erlanger, rosh yeshiva at Yeshivat Kol Torah, was in serious condition on Thursday after he was infected with novel coronavirus on Erev Yom Kippur last week, according to Israeli media.

Erlanger, age 90, was hospitalized earlier this week at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and his condition has significantly deteriorated in the past day.

The rabbi is the author of the series of commentary books, "Birkat Avraham," on the Talmud.

The rosh yeshiva's family has asked the public to pray for his recovery. His Hebrew name for prayers is Rabbi Avraham ben Toiba.