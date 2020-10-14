Kremlin says no deal yet with US on arms pact despite US assertions

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had not done a deal with the United States to extend the New START arms pact, the last major nuclear treaty between the two countries, despite US assertions suggesting significant progress.

The New START accord, signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States can deploy. It expires in February next year.

US officials have indicated on social media that an agreement to extend it has been reached in principle.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no deal had yet been reached despite what the Kremlin hoped was a joint understanding that the pact did need to be extended.