Labor court decides: Clalit lab workers not allowed to strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 01:01
The Tel Aviv Labor Court has decided early Friday that lab workers from Clalit Health Services will not be allowed to strike, but that lab workers from other health services will be able to continue their strike, according to Walla News.
Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2020 12:24 AM
2,119 infected with coronavirus since noon
Actor Robert Pattinson positive for COVID-19, pausing 'Batman' production
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 10:42 PM
France again registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 08:58 PM
Gantz instructs IDF to prepare to help fight coronavirus in 'red' cities
One-third of Big Ten COVID cases have myocarditis - Penn State doc
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 08:34 PM
Netanyahu convenes a meeting to examine steps for fortifying the economy
Edelstein: Can't promise that there won't be a nationwide lockdown
Rescuer: Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 07:36 PM
Hayut: Defamation and delegitimizing discourse have reached our courts
Health Ministry reports 3,141 new confirmed coronavirus patients
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.13 million, death toll at 863,557
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 07:07 PM
Police complete investigation of Rabbi Shai Ohayon's murder
Jerusalem experiences the hottest September day in 118 years
Knesset to vote on extending Shin Bet surveillance on Sunday
