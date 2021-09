Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of his planned meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier gravesite in Moscow in honor of soldiers that fell in World War II, in the name of the citizens of Israel, September 9, 2021. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

Lapid laid a wreath at the gravesite in honor of soldiers that fell in World War II, in the name of the citizens of Israel.

"Israel appreciates the role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany and the Red Army's role in liberating the death camps," the Foreign Ministry stated.