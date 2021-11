The Likud offered on Thursday to rescind its amendments and expedite the passage of the 2022 state budget if the coalition would agree to enable the opposition to help monitor funding for the Ra'am (United Arab List) Party.

Likud MK Mickey Zohar said his party wanted to make sure Ra'am did not funnel state money to Hamas.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded that he saw the offer as a joke, and he would not accept it.