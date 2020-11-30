Lapid to Blue and White: Time to stop being Netanyahu's accomplices

Speaking in a meeting of his Yesh Atid-Telem faction, Lapid reached out to his former political allies in Blue and White.

"In 48 hours, we will bring to an end the worst government in the history of the country," Lapid said. "I say to Blue and White, what's in the past is in the past. Let's do the right thing – together. It's time to stop being Netanyahu's accomplices. You had good intentions, it didn't work. Now it's time to make amends."

Lapid said that if Blue and White will support his bill, "in 48 hours this government will be on its way home and Israel will be on a new path."

The vote will be on a preliminary reading of the bill, which would still have to pass three times in committee and three more times in the plenum.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed optimism on Monday that Blue and White would help him pass his Knesset dispersal bill when it comes to a vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.