Lapid welcomes Gantz backing Knesset dispersal

Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid, following Tuesday evening’s statement by Defense Minister Gantz said that “For the past few days I’ve been calling on Benny Gantz to put the past behind us and vote with Yesh Atid on dispersing the Knesset. This evening he announced that he would support our bill and I congratulate him for that".

"Six months after the formation of this bloated and disconnected government it is clear to everyone that Netanyahu can’t lead Israel out of the COVID crisis," Lapid said.

"Israel needs a government that will work for the public. An efficient government that will focus on life itself, on the real problems of real people, on small businesses, on the unemployed, on healthcare. Not a government focused on petty politics and corrupt deals and press conferences," the Yesh Atid leader added.

"Yesh Atid Telem will lead the alternative to this government. We came to change and we can change. As they say at the protests and on the bridges: we are the hope," Lapid concluded.