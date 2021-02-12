The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon's Hariri says no progress made on forming new government

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 12:23
Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Friday that no progress had been made in talks to form a new government, after months of political wrangling.
Hariri dined this week with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose efforts have so far failed to rally Lebanese leaders to come together to tackle their country's unprecedented financial crisis.
"There is no progress in forming the government," Hariri told reporters after his first meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in weeks.
More than 350 detained in Myanmar since coup - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 11:34 AM
Palestinian pedestrian killed, 2 injured in accident with Israeli driver
Danish, German police make arrests over alleged terrorist attack plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 10:01 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,922 new cases, 6.7% tests return positive
Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 09:53 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 147,000 vaccinated on Thursday
Ben Gvir appeals to disqualify all Arabs running for Knesset
Explosion heard in Syria's Quneitra Governate - State TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 12:13 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Almost 3,000 infected, one in serious condition
Health Council approves health basket expansion for 2021
US slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 07:45 PM
UN convoy in Afghanistan attacked by gunmen, 5 killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 07:09 PM
Saudi-led coalition says destroyed ballistic missile launched by Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 06:47 PM
Jerusalem to reopen some schools, in kindergarten to fourth grade
Undercover IDF force arrests PFLP leader in Dhesheh refugee camp
