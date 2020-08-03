Liberman warns of Bibi-steria

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warned at his faction meeting on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was leading Israel to an unnecessary election due to his legal troubles."Over the past week, we have seen a shameful show of Bibisteria in which everyone is guilty, including protesters, the press, Yifat Shasha Biton and Shaul Meridor," Liberman said. "Netanyahu is leading Israel to a fourth election for his own personal reasons and just using the budget is an excuse. The public will hold him accountable for it."