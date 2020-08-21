Likud accuses Nissenkorn, Mandelblit of making a secret deal

Likud recently accused Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn of taking Israel to another round of elections because of a secret deal he signed with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit involving promises of several desired appointments.The Justice Ministry issued a response stating that the allegations were looked into and found to be baseless.Nissenkorn issued a harsh comment following the allegations made by the Likud."Your wretched attacks are only making me stronger," Nissenkorn said. "You won't dissuade me for a second from protecting the rule of law."