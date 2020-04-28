Likud: High Court should not intervene in considerations of forming gov't

The Likud sent a response to the High Court on account of petitions filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being indicted, as well as his coalition agreement with the Blue and White party, according to Ynet News."This respected court does not intervene in considerations of the president, the members of Knesset and the Knesset in constitutional procedures for the establishment of a government – the executive branch of the state – whose purpose is to fulfill the will of the people as expressed in the Knesset elections," the Likud said.