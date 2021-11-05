Likud MK David Bitan: The government will collapse soon

Likud MK David Bitan claimed that the government will collapse "quicker than people think" during an interview on 103FM radio on Friday, adding that the Likud Party is working so that there will be elections soon.

"We have our ways and I can't reveal everything, but the government will fall quicker than people think," said Bitan, adding that the budget is the "beginning of the end for the government."

The Likud MK added that opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is not planning on retiring any time soon.