Massive fire spreads across Samaria region

A large fire covering an estimated distance of one kilometer spread through the West Bank in the direction of Itamar on Friday evening.

Firefighters and volunteers from the Samaria Regional Fire Station are currently working to gain control over the fire and extinguish the flames.

Fire crews are located close to the Itamar settlement in order to prevent it from reaching the locality should it continue to spread.

"The fire is moving fast under the auspices of strong winds in the area," the shift commander explained.