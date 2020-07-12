Litzman meets with Netanyahu to discuss bias, violence towards haredim

Construction and Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman met on Sunday afternoon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after demanding an urgent meeting with the prime minister in order to discuss the harsh coronavirus restrictions set forth in haredi neighborhoods.He claimed that the police was bullying the haredi community and expressed an explicit prejudice against it while using violence, in contrast to other protest.On Saturday night, a large protest in Rabin Square, populated mostly by a secular audience, got violent as police clashed with protesters there, as well.