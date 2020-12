Macron made his remarks at a press conference with Sisi after the two leaders held talks at the Elysee Palace. Sisi was making a two-day visit to France, though hopes of nurturing closer ties were overshadowed by a furore over Cairo's rights record.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.Macron also said that while progress had been made in stabilising Libya, threats persisted from external actors.