An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said . Israelis reported that they had felt it upon Israel's shores, as well.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said. Surfers said that they could feel it on the shores of Rishon Lezion, Holon, and Hod Hasharon, according to Israel's Ynet News.