Mali junta says decision on transitional govt to be decided "by Malians"

Talks between West African mediators and Mali's junta ended on Monday without any decision being reached on the makeup of a transitional government, a military spokesman said.Colonel Ismael Wague said the mediation team would report to regional heads of state on progress made ahead of a summit on Mali this week, but the final decision on the interim administration would be decided "by Malians."