Alleged sex offender Malka Leifer was committed to stand trial on 70 charges of sexual abuse and rape by the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, after a judge found that there was enough evidence that a jury could find Leifer guilty, according to Australian media.

Leifer is accused of sexually abusing three of her students in the early 2000's and attempted to evade the legal consequences by coming to Israel. She was extradited to Australia after six years of legal battles.