Man arrested for threatening PM over social media after Shmueli death

A 23-year-old male from Ashkelon was arrested Monday night suspected of threatening the life of a political official over social media, police reported on Tuesday.

The young man commented on a post by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett regarding the death of Border Policeman St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, Israeli media reported.

21-year-old Shmueli died of his wounds on Monday after suffering shots by a Gazan gunman during riots at the border fence last Saturday. At his funeral, his mother harshly criticized Bennett and demanded an inquiry into the incident of his shooting.

Police located the suspect at his home and brought him in for questioning, and will request the extension of his arrest later today.