Man dies after falling off hot air balloon onto car

A man in his 20s has died after falling out of a hot air balloon and hitting a car on Route 60 near Afula.

Magen David Adom paramedics found the man with no signs of life and determined his death on the spot.

The victim was reportedly a member of the hot air balloon crew who had been left dangling off the side as it lifted off, but they had risen so quickly that it was impossible for them to stop, Walla reported.

Police and the Civil Aviation Authority have opened an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.