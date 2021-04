A 32-year-old man was arrested in suspicion of pretending to be a 16-year-old girl on Instagram, and procuring private, pornographic content from hundreds of teens throughout Israel, Walla reported on Friday.His charges include an indecent act towards a minor, sexual harrassment, sodomy, fraudulence and providing false information.His arrest was extended at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court on Tuesday by another week, for the third time now.