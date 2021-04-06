Mandelblit to prosecute former MK Zoabi for forgery and fraud

Zoabi was questioned along with about 35 other suspects, including senior officials in the Balad Party at the time, on suspicion of committing forgery and fraud offenses in connection with Balad Party reporting documents submitted to the state comptroller, in two general and local elections in 2013.

The attorney-general also decided that although the evidence shows that senior members of the Balad Party at the time allegedly committed criminal offenses in connection with the party's economic activity, there is no need to prosecute the party because there were no clear, unique and specific circumstances justifying a party prosecution.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, decided to prosecute former MK Haneen Zoabi for forgery and fraud, after rejecting the allegations raised by her lawyers at the hearing, Maariv reported on Tuesday.