Over the last week, several MKs and ministers, including Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, threatened to vote against the budget proposal if their demands for their respective ministries are not met.

Ra'am head Mansour Abbas has stated all four Ra'am MKs will vote to approve the new state budget to be proposed on Sunday, in a KAN interview on Saturday evening.