According to the report, the masked settlers left the nearby settlement of Givat Ronen and reached Burin, where they threw rocks for more than 20 minutes.

IDF troops who reached the area used tear gas to disperse the settlers and Palestinians who were gathering in an attempt to protect their homes, the report indicated. As a result, two Palestinian children were injured, and the settlers escaped.

Israeli settlers on Friday threw rocks at homes in the Palestinian village of Burin in Nablus, Walla! News reported.