CPR was performed Tuesday on a 30-year-old man, who drowned on a beach in central Israel. After attempts to save him failed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff also provided medical help to two others who drowned, but were fully conscious when they were found.

In a separate incident, a 48-year-old man drowned on a beach near Rishon Lezion. MDA staff provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to a hospital.