Measures against illegal gatherings will be taken ahead of curfew

Ahead of the curfew that will be imposed on some 40 cities following the spike in the infected with coronavirus, a senior police official said that the police will mostly focus on dispersing illegal gatherings and ensuring that citizens will distance themselves further away than what is allowed by current regulations, according to Walla! News.

Unrestricted access to the affected cities will be permitted until 7:00 p.m., and after that police will set up roadblocks at entrances to the cities and question anyone who wishes to go through the areas.

If one goes beyond the allowed 500 meters (1,640.42 feet) from their residence, they will be fined NIS 500. A NIS 1,000 fine will be issued for individuals who refuse to disperse and a NIS 2,000 fine will be issued to businesses that operate after the curfew.