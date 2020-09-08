The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Measures against illegal gatherings will be taken ahead of curfew

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 17:43
Ahead of the curfew that will be imposed on some 40 cities following the spike in the infected with coronavirus, a senior police official said that the police will mostly focus on dispersing illegal gatherings and ensuring that citizens will distance themselves further away than what is allowed by current regulations, according to Walla! News.
Unrestricted access to the affected cities will be permitted until 7:00 p.m., and after that police will set up roadblocks at entrances to the cities and question anyone who wishes to go through the areas. 
If one goes beyond the allowed 500 meters (1,640.42 feet) from their residence, they will be fined NIS 500. A NIS 1,000 fine will be issued for individuals who refuse to disperse and a NIS 2,000 fine will be issued to businesses that operate after the curfew. 
Dutch coronavirus infections jump to highest level since April
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 04:01 PM
Gamzu: Israel to test at least 100,000 people daily within months
Gamzu: Infection rate in red cities among highest in the world
British-Iranian woman Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 03:31 PM
Coronavirus patient detected on a flight from Istanbul to Tel Aviv
UN rights chief urges Russia to carry out probe into Navalny case
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 12:20 PM
UK says on Brexit: We'll leave with no deal unless the EU is flexible
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 09:43 AM
Bennett: High wave of infection coming, implement Gamzu's plan
Saudi verdict in Kashoggi murder trial 'fair, deterrent'– family lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 04:15 AM
Possible conflict of interest found in case against Netanyahu – report
Coronavirus: Mexico records 3,486 new cases, 223 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 03:18 AM
Coronavirus: Argentina's death toll passes 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 02:28 AM
Coronavirus: Egypt's case total hits 100,041, deaths at 5,541
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 01:06 AM
Yemen's Houthis to end all UN, humanitarian flights to Sanaa airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 12:23 AM
Israeli ambassador allegedly sexually harassed embassy employees
