Medical personnel protest outside Health Ministry over lack of funding

Medical personnel protest outside the Ministry of Health over lack of funding to public hospitals, August 29, 2021

Thousands of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are expected to protest outside the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon.

The protest is a result of a lack of funding to seven public hospitals across Israel. The hospitals have been working on "emergency mode" for the past several days, only accepting patients in need of life-saving treatment.

The hospitals – Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah-University Medical Center, Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center, Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, and three hospitals in Nazareth – have said they will continue to operate in this way until there is a full and signed agreement that meets all their demands.