A school in Mevaseret Zion has closed as a teacher tested for the coronavirus, having come into contact with a confirmed case, Walla reported.The teacher received one test so far with borderline results, and is expected to take a followup test on Sunday. In the meantime, the Health Ministry has recommended the school be closed as a precaution.Studies will take place tomorrow, but through a social distancing format.Further actions will be considered after the teacher's test results come back.