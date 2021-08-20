The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry cancels use of illegible COVID test system

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 09:32
The Health Ministry has ceased using the Diasorin Rapid Response serological test platform for COVID-19 due to concern that its lack of clarity could lead to false negatives. 
The Health Ministry announced the change in testing platforms in response to reports that revealed that the Diasorin system was illegible and did not provide clear indications of positive results. This could lead to faulty reporting and data.
The Diasorin tests were used for the first time in Israel during the recent serological survey of children under 12 years of age. 
The Health Ministry assured that the other testing platforms in operation were legible and clear in their results.
Bennett: Third dose will stop fourth COVID lockdown
Herzog to meet with Greek foreign minister on Sunday
US evacuates about 3,000 people from Kabul airport on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 07:56 AM
Nations, orgs. reach out to Taliban to help with Kabul evacuation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 07:48 AM
Two dead, two injured in multiple car crashes on Israel's Highway 77
NATO official: More than 18,000 evacuated from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 06:17 AM
G7 calls for international cooperation on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 04:59 AM
Mexican journalist shot dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 03:28 AM
Social media companies taking steps to protect Afghan users' privacy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 02:54 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,922 new cases, 5.5% of tests positive
MK Kariv released from hospital after COVID stay
150,000 COVID vaccines given to Palestinian Authority from US
Man arrested for indecent act on girl on bus to Jerusalem
Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 05:27 PM
Lebanese presidency: US to help Lebanon with electricity
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 04:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by