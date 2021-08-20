Health Ministry cancels use of illegible COVID test system

The Health Ministry has ceased using the Diasorin Rapid Response serological test platform for COVID-19 due to concern that its lack of clarity could lead to false negatives.

The Health Ministry announced the change in testing platforms in response to reports that revealed that the Diasorin system was illegible and did not provide clear indications of positive results. This could lead to faulty reporting and data.

The Diasorin tests were used for the first time in Israel during the recent serological survey of children under 12 years of age.

The Health Ministry assured that the other testing platforms in operation were legible and clear in their results.