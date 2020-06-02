MK Katz promotes bill to create national memorial day for Iraqi Jews

Likud MK Ofir Katz submitted to Knesset on Tuesday a bill requesting the formal creation of a national memorial day for the Jews of Iraq who were brutally slain and abused in 1946 in a series of events known as Farhud.The bill requests that the first two days of June will be the memorial date honoring the 179 Jewish victims and that schools address the issue by learning about it. Katz, who is of Iraqi descent, said his grandmother is a survivor of the Farhud and said the event is not as well-known as it should be among Israelis, which is what this day will address.