Israel elections: MK Haimovich will not be on Blue and White roster

"I met with Benny Gantz today, and we agreed on the end of our common political path, and that I will not run with the Blue and White Party in the upcoming Knesset. This is a decision I agree with," Haimovich announced. "I am proud of the way I voted in order to prevent Netanyahu from gaining more time in his position. My vote comes after half a year in which he managed the country according to only his own personal and political interests."

Earlier, MK Assaf Zamir also announced that he would not remain in the party.

