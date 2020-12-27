Israel elections: MK Haimovich will not be on Blue and White roster

"I met with Benny Gantz today, and we agreed on the end of our common political path, and that I will not run with the Blue and White Party in the upcoming Knesset. This is a decision I agree with," Haimovich announced. "I am proud of the way I voted in order to prevent Netanyahu from gaining more time in his position. My vote comes after half a year in which he managed the country according to only his own personal and political interests."
Earlier, MK Assaf Zamir also announced that he would not remain in the party.