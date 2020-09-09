Yesh Atid MK, 120 health professionals demand coronavirus deaths recount

Coronavirus Committee member MK Yoel Razbozov and 120 medical professionals have addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu demanding a recount of coronavirus deaths.The letter states that the cause of death for any person who died in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus was listed as coronavirus regardless of other medical circumstances. In light of this, the medical professionals cast doubt on the accuracy of coronavirus death statistics and demanded the numbers be rechecked.