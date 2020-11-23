MKs vote to freeze their salary hike

The Knesset voted late Monday night to pass into law a bill that would prevent their salaries from being increased significantly on January 1.The salaries of MKs are based on the average salary in Israel, which has risen significantly due to the large number of low wage earners who were fired due to the corronavirus. The MKs were due for a monthly raise of NIS 6,500.The bill, sponsored by Yesh Atid MKs Yair Lapid and Miki Levy, passed into law by a vote of 39 to zero.Lapid lamented that MKs still determine their own salaries. He has tried to shift that responsibility to a public committee."There is a lot more to do, but this is a terrific start," Lapid said.Yesh Atid competed over credit for the bill with Blue and White, whose faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg, formally initiated it in the Knesset House Committee he heads.Likud MK Shlomo Karhi tried to amend the bill to prevent a pay raise next year as well.