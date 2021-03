Last week, Nachman Shai was approved to enter Israel from the US, a presumed end to his long battle to come home despite the closures of Israel's borders due put in place due to the coronavirus.

Shai applied to return to Israel because of Israel's upcoming elections. He bought a ticket to leave the US last week, specifically doing it through the standard channels.

Former MK Nachman Shai, who is number 8 on Labor's list for the Knesset, had his permission to enter the country revoked by the Health Ministry, Shai tweeted on Monday.