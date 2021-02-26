Yarin Sherf, 21, was named as the suspect who was arrested for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in a coronavirus hotel in Jaffa on Friday. Sherf, from southern Israel, and the alleged victim were placed in the hotel as confirmed coronavirus patients. Sherf claimed that things were done with the girl's consent, and that she presented herself as 16-years-old. His lawyer stated that he is cooperating with the investigators and that he has given to them his version of the events.The hotel, designated for youth at risk and welfare recipients, is wired with many security cameras which will hopefully provide police with a clearer picture of the incident.The suspect allegedly tried to rape the 13-year-old, who he met at the hotel, twice over a period of two days, while choking her and inflicting physical trauma throughout. The police also suspects that he convinced the underage victim to consume drugs and alcohol during their stay.On Thursday afternoon, the Tel Aviv District Court extended the suspect's arrest by five days.
