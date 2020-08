34-Nasrallah: This is exceptional unfairness. There hasn't even been an explanation or investigation yet -- but domestic and Arab media are all fixated on this material belonging to Hezbollah. They adopted the method of lying until their are believed. — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) August 7, 2020

In a speech on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the explosion on Tuesday in Beirut was not caused by Hezbollah weapons."This is exceptional unfairness. There hasn't even been an explanation or investigation yet -- but domestic and Arab media are all fixated on this material belonging to Hezbollah. They adopted the method of lying until their are believed," Nasrallah said, according to a translation by David A. Daoud.