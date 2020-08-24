Navalny will survive 'poison attack', Bizilj tells Bild

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital after what his allies say was a poison attack, will survive, Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, told mass tabloid Bild."Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician," Bizilj, whose foundation sent the air ambulance that collected Navalny in Russia's far east, was quoted as saying by the paper.